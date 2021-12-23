Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have differences amid Ticket to Finale task

Bigg Boss 15 is gradually approaching its finale week and the drama, gossip, fights, and entertainment is at an all-time high. While the housemates fight it out for the Ticket To Finale, dynamics, and relationships between people are changing each day. Speaking of which, in the latest episode, lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen having a massive argument as they fight it out for a spot in the finale week.

In the latest episode, we see that Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijeet, and Rashami are on a race to win the ticket to the finale week, while all the other contestants namely, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Umar, and Devoleena, are nominated. Devoleena, Pratik, and Rakhi are seen favoring Tejasswi, while the other nominated housemates support Karan. At the end of one round, Shamita throws the egg inside the fire pit, however, Devoleena’s finger slightly touches it, because of which, Rakhi declares Devoleena the winner. Karan, Shamita, and others call Rakhi’s decision unfair, but she doesn’t budge. Devoleena then takes Rashami Desai out of the task by placing her last picture in front of the installed dragon.

Post this, Tejasswi questions Karan if he has a problem with her winning the task and why he is fighting with the people who are supporting them. Karan replies that he has no issue if Tejasswi wins, but he is angry at the fact that she won it in an unfair manner, by playing with people who cheated in the task. While Tejasswi maintains that they did not cheat, Karan stands firmly on his opinion. Even as they try to talk several times, their differences do not resolve. While Karan thinks that Tejasswi can go to any lengths to prove her point, the latter is upset that he is against the people who support her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says he wants to separate ways with Tejasswi Prakash: I can’t take this stress