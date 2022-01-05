Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's complete relationship timeline

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular contestants of the entertainment industry. The duo entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as contestants and soon developed a good friendship inside the house. They were seen spending time together in the house and talking for hours. Soon, they developed a liking for each other as Tejasswi could be seen blushing while talking to Karan. She also asked him if he was seeing someone outside, to which he said No. Karan also expressed his liking for her by gifting her a necklace.

But the path has not been very smooth for the duo as they were seen fighting with each other during the tasks. Karan did not like Tejasswi’s friendship with Vishal Kotian owing to which they had a lot of fights. He was even seen crying as she chose Vishal over him. But they made up later. Karan has shared with Tejasswi that he is falling in love with her every day and the actress couldn’t stop blushing. He asked if she was sure of him, and she kissed him on the cheek and said yes.

But a major blow came to their relationship with the entry of the wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In the task, Rakhi Sawant told Tejasswi that Karan is jealous of her. She confronted him about this and they got into a major fight. She was hurt that Karan did not support her and he was also hurt that she believed Rakhi and not him. Karan further added that their relationship will not work. Hence they decided to part ways.

Later, he asked her if she can live separately without him, to which she replied, “It is a very hurtful thing to say to someone who is in love with you”. Karan couldn't hide his happiness and hugged her. He kissed her on the cheek and she said that she loves him. She couldn’t stop smiling either. In the recent weekend episode, Karan Kundrra confessed his love for her as he went down on his knee to profess his love. But things have became worse once again as Tejasswi and Karan were seen engaging in a fight during the task. Later, the duo was seen hurling abuses at one another. Tejasswi was hurt by the conduct of Karan and was seen breaking down later. Now the fate of their rollercoaster relationship will be determined in the future episode.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Pritam Singh slams Karan Kundrra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash