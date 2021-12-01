Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra announces boycott of household duties by non VIP members & causes disruption

Bigg Boss 15 has become much more interesting with the introduction of the new wildcard entries in the house. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Abhijijt Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have added spice to the season. The VIP and non-VIP contestants were asked to participate in a task in which Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty were made the sanchalaks.

Devoleena expels Umar Riaz from a task as he gets physically violent with Ritesh during the task. When Bigg Boss asks the sanchalaks to announce the winner of the task, Devoleena refuses to accept Shamita's decision. This leads to a huge fight between VIP and non-VIP members; hence, they decide to torture the VIP members.

Karan Kundrra says let's boycott all the household chores and not do any of the duties assigned by them. They even refuse to give them tea and Umar Riaz destroys the bedroom area completely. They also enter the VIP room and start eating things from there, which they are not allowed to have. They even sit, chat and dance around there. Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai get angry at them and warn them of grave consequences but they do not listen.

See promo here-

Later, Bigg Boss announces that he would like to speak to the non-VIP members. The announcement by Bigg Boss leaves Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and others disappointed. Shamita even starts crying and requests to eliminate her this week as she doesn't want to stay in the show anymore.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra plans with Shamita Shetty & Nishant Bhat to make VIP contestants lives miserable