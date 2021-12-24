Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash if she hates him; Here’s what she said

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship has been going through a tough patch in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15. In the latest episode, we even see Karan breaking down after Tejasswi claims that he never loved her. Later in the night, Karan asks her if she hates him. Read on to know what her reply was.

If you have been following Bigg Boss 15 recently, you might know that all is not well in Karan and Tejasswi’s paradise. In the latest Ticket To Finale Task, Karan claimed that Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who were favouring Tejasswi have cheated and won the task through unfair means. This led to an argument between the two, with Tejasswi asking Karan if he has a problem with her winning. Tonight, after Karan says that Rakhi, Devoleena and Tejasswi have no foundation in the show other than cheating, Tejasswi loses her calm and claims that he never actually loved her. Later, Karan breaks down in front of Nishant Bhat and says that he does not want to be a part of this, and that he wants to go home.

Later in the night, Karan lies down next to Tejasswi and asks her if she hates him. Tejasswi nods her head to signal ‘No’. Karan is surprised and asks if she hates him even a little, and Tejasswi replies she does. As a way of making it up to her, Karan asks Tejasswi if she will talk to him if he brings her chocolate brownies. He also says that he will iron her clothes every day until the end of the season. Finally, after a couple of days of fighting, Karan and Tejasswi hug it out and patch up.

