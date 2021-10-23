Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra breaks down as he opens up on being affected by Pratik Sehajpal

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the host of the show Salman Khan will be seen taking Pratik Sehajpal’s side in the show. He is seen talking to Karan Kundrra about his aggression in the task and hurting Pratik. He called out the actions of the actor and asked him the reason for his behaviour. Karan Kundrra is seen getting emotional as he profusely apologises to Pratik.



As per the latest promo of the show, it is seen that the host Salman Khan asks Pratik, “What would have been your reaction if Jay Bhanushali had done such an action with him.” Pratik promptly says that he would have been out of the show. Salman Khan asked Karan Kundrra if he would have done the same, if he was outside the house. To this Karan replied, “I was talking about this earlier, he affects me and if he wants I will apologise to him for whole life.” Karan Kundrra became emotional saying that.



Karan and Pratik had a tiff during a task in the previous episodes. It was seen that Karan had choke slammed Pratik and pinned him on the ground. This left everyone shocked.



Salman Khan was also seen talking about Jay Bhanushali’s behaviour in the previous task as he was adamant on destroying the task and not letting anyone win it. Jay said that he did not want to lose the complete prize money, but Salman said he was just trying to save his image.



