Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra on breakup & forming connection in BB: ‘Depends on how mature the other person is’

Karan Kundrra is one of the contestants of the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss 15. He had been in the limelight owing to his projects as well as his break up with Anusha Dandekar. He opened up in an interview with ETimes TV few days back about his separation with ex-girlfriend Anusha and his plans on connecting with someone inside the BB15 house.

On being asked about his entry in the Bigg Boss house as he was approached for the past eight years. Karan said that he couldn’t take up the show earlier because he was either caught up with prior commitments or travelling. Also, he didn’t think that he was made for a show like this. However, when he met the makers this time around, they gave him a new outlook and things fell into place.

About his break up with Anusha, and her post on being cheated on. He said, “Yeh do saal puraani baat ho chuki hai. My life is an open book, be it my relationships or work. I have nothing to hide. Ek toh itni puraani cheezein hain aur agar baar baar mujhse same cheezein poochi jaayengi toh main wohi bolunga. Whatever I had to say, is out there.”

On being asked about his take on Anusha Dandekar entering the Bigg Boss house, he said, “I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hain. I know her very well.”