Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘biggest manipulator’; Latter says he wants to go home

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been going on in full swing ever since it started airing on the small screens last month. Like every season, this time too the reality show is full of twists, turns, gossip, drama, and a lot of entertainment. Speaking of which, in the latest episode, it was seen that Karan Kundrra expressed his disappointment with friend and housemate Nishant Bhat. In a task during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan used the labels ‘biggest manipulator’, and ‘untrustworthy’ for Nishant, which left the latter in teary-eyed.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, popular husband-and-wife-duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the Salman Khan-fronted show. Bharti and Haarsh made the housemates play a game where they had to assign the given tags to their co-contestants and slap their faces with a plate full of foam. Bharti called Karan and asked who would he call the biggest manipulator on the show. In reply to this, Karan took Nishant’s name and said, “He is the biggest manipulator. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya”. As Nishant did not say anything in return, Bharti quipped that she has never seen him this quiet in several years. Nishant replied, “Toofan ke aane se pehle ka sannata (The calm before the storm)”.

After this, Karan was also asked to name the contestant who cannot be trusted. The actor once again named Nishant and said, "I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo. (He is not someone who can be trusted)”. When Bharti said that Karan has known Nishant for a long time, Karan replies, "Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hote rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi (Such things keep on happening in life. A few of his actions have hurt me).”

Nishant Bhat got teary-eyed hearing this and Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi Prakash consoled him. Later in the episode, Nishant expressed his wish to quit the show as he told Rajiv, “I want to go home.” Rajiv consoled him with a few words, and hugged him as well.

