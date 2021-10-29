Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘She is tough nut to crack’

In the recent episodes of the show, it is seen Karan Kundrra’s feelings for Tejasswi Prakash are growing day by day. He had earlier shared that he has a crush on her when Akasa told him that she feels that Tejasswi has a thing for him. Karan and Tejasswi are seen spending time together often as Tejasswi is seen blushing while talking to him. In the recent promo, it is seen that Karan Kundrra talks to Akasa Singh and reveals his feelings for Teja.

In the promo, Karan Kundrra is seen flustered as he says that he wants someone who does not make him feel lonely. He said that, “She scolded me yesterday. I just wish I had someone who does not make me feel secluded here. I wish Teja was…” He is seen blushing as he says, “Oh my god, I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack. But I will get what I want. I want to talk to her.”

See the promo here:

Their budding love story is getting a lot of attention from the audience. The fans of the two actors are rooting for them to confess their feeling to one another. Tejasswi was earlier seen all dressed up and asked Karan to compliment her. She asked him if he liked her hairstyle as well. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Tejasswi Prakash blushes while talking to Karan Kundrra in the garden area.



