Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra dating his Dil Se Dil Tak co star Yogita Bihani? Reports

Karan Kundrra is among the leading actors of the television industry and he enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is presently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He is a part of the VIP Zone. He is deemed as one of the most strongest contestants of the show. At present he is seen in a budding romance with his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash as they are often seen spending time together inside the house.

However, as per recent reports by Telly Chakkar, the actor is already dating Yogita Bihani outside the house. According to a recent revelation, Karan Kundrra is in a relationship with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Yogita Bihani, who has been quite vocal about their close relationship. According to The Khabri, Karan Kundrra and his previous co-star Yogita Bihani have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

Karan and Yogita are also reportedly planning to get married in the next few months. The TejRan fans, however, have shunned the allegations, claiming that Yogita and Karan are simply close friends and co-workers.

In one of the previous episodes, Karan Kundrra was spotted wearing a small chain that had a daisy pendant hanging around. He was seen kissing the small locket while being immersed in deep thoughts, amidst an important task. Some of the viewers have claimed that the necklace originally belongs to Yogita as she has been spotted wearing it in the past.



