Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra feels THIS contestant will confess his love for Tejasswi Prakash after the show

Bigg Boss 15 has been on a high dose of drama and entertainment for the past few weeks, and it doesn’t seem to be over anytime soon. One of the highlights in this season of the Salman Khan-fronted popular reality show is that of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. After a few weeks of friendship and liking, the two contestants came into a relationship during their stint on the show. However, lately, their bond has been a roller-coaster ride with a constant cycle of arguments, tears, apologies, and making up with each other.

Now, Karan Kundrra feels that a certain housemate is going to confess his liking for Tejasswi once they are out of the show. Would you like to take a guess who this might be? Well, it’s none other than Karan’s friend Nishant Bhat. Yes, you read that right! In the latest episode, it was seen that Karan tells Tejasswi that he knows what Nishant is going to tell Tejasswi once the show is over. Tejasswi swears that she doesn’t know what it is, although Nishant did tell her that it’s something very personal. Karan then says that Nishant is going to confess his liking for Tejasswi, and the latter is surprised to hear this.

Karan tells Tejasswi to not act like she doesn’t know this and reminds her what Nishant told her in the first week. Tejasswi then says that Nishant said that he had a crush on her. When Karan says that Nishant’s heartbreak is not his problem, Tejasswi jokes and says that one never knows and says that she might just choose Nishant over Karan. Karan then retorts saying that there are several people who will be there for him, but nobody will be there for Nishant.

In other news, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Rashami Desai recently won the Ticket To Finale tasks.