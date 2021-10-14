Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra feels deserted by Vishal Kotian and Shamita; says, ‘I got to see their real faces’

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that the contestants are given are a task to win the ticket to entry in the house. The task created differences between Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. The former is hurt and disappointed with the actions of Vishal Kotian as he has convinced Shamita about the advantages of him being in the house. Karan feels that Vishal could have told beforehand if he wanted to play alone.

The upcoming episode shows that Karan is upset after knowing that Vishal had already told Shamita Shetty about the advantages of making him win. Shamita, who is the 'sanchalak' of the task, is confident about making Vishal win and bringing him inside the main Bigg Boss house.

Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, tells Pratik Sehajpal that he can never trust Vishal and finds him to be very cunning. Pratik also agrees but Shamita says that Vishal has promised her and she trusts him. Later, Nishant Bhat, who shares a good equation with Karan Kundrra, tells him, "Vishal said that if they (him and Tejasswi) are here (main BB house) then the 'Junglewaasis' will never be able to make the maps."

Karan Kundrra, became disappointed on hearing this, said, "I have played the game with utmost loyalty with them, and these people targetted me. But, it's good, I got to see their real faces."

Karan is later heard telling the mates that he expected this from Vishal, and if he already had his setting and wanted to do this, he could have told. When Karan Kundrra confronts Vishal Kotian, he replies that he shares a good rapport with Shamita Shetty and did not betray anyone. He also asked him to check it on camera. Later, Karan Kundrra tells Nishant Bhat that he only has him and Pratik left and wants to play the game as a trio.



