Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra feels he's portrayed as villain & Tejasswi Prakash has makers, audiences' support

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants were seen discussing about all that happened on the weekend ka vaar episode. Karan Kundrra was seen very disheartened and disappointed as he was called out by everyone for speaking disrespectfully to ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Even host Salman Khan bashed him for his attitude towards her.

Tejasswi and Karan are then seen discussing about the weekend episode. Tejasswi questions the "depth" in friendship that he has with Shamita Shetty. She also questions him about Umar Riaz speaking ill behind her back. Karan, who is not in a very good state asks Tejasswi to leave him alone but she refuses. They have an argument and Karan tells her that he's always portrayed as a villain and she has the support of the audience and the makers. He says now what else does she want from him.

Karan also shares that he never felt so humiliated in his entire career of 13 years and wants to build his reputation in the leftover weeks. Tejasswi tries to get a justification from Karan but he requests her to not trigger him. He further says that everything is about her.

Karan tries to make his point where he says that he is aware about his language and angry nature. He further shares with her that nobody asked him why he behaved in that particular manner. Karan also said that all the "ladies", who came during the Weekend Ka Vaar, targeted him for it. Karan makes Tejasswi understand that he's only made two friendships in the house with Umar Riaz and her. With Umar evicted, he expects her to support him.They sorted out their differences after learning that the season has been extended by two weeks. He calls her his "strength".

Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Is this end of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship? Watch the couple’s spat