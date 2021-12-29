Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra feels neglected by Tejasswi Prakash & asks her to go away

The love story of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is one of the major highlights in the show Bigg Boss 15. The couple has been through many ups and downs in their relationship due to their difference in opinions. They are often seen fighting but they easily resolve the misunderstandings also. But as the game progresses towards the finale, it seems like their individual game is coming between their relationship and creating differences between them.

Both of them were seen discussing the differences in their opinions in the latest episode. However, it seems like Karan isn’t happy about not getting proper attention from Tejasswi. When Tejasswi went to him at night, Karan told her to go back to her friends Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. “Why are you here? We don’t really have anything to talk about,” he said.

Karan added that they don’t have much to talk about with each other since Tejasswi spends most of her time with her new friends. He added that she only meets him at the end of the day and goes to sleep. He got up and walked out of the bedroom area.

After he returned, Tejasswi questioned how could he tell her to go away. “Tumhari himmat kaise hui ki tum mujhe bolo mere bed se nikal ja,” she asked Karan. He replies to her, “Tu chali ja yaar, mujhe khairat mein kuch nahi chahiye.”

When Tejasswi tried to explain him the situation, Karan told her that she can carry on with whatever she likes and he would manage everything on his own. “Main apna dekh lunga. Jis tarah se tune abandon kiya hai na mujhe main samajh gaya,” he said.

They continued to discuss how they’re not helping each other by not being one another’s strength. However, the next morning, Karan talked to Tejasswi and confessed that he gets annoyed when he doesn’t get enough attention from her.

