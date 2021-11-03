Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gets furious as Jay Bhanushali takes a stand against nominating Miesha Iyer

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that contestants have to choose names of the nominations. It was seen that Bigg Boss had given the responsibility of nominations on the four safe contestants for the week. These include Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali. They were saved by four special guests on the show during Weekend ka Vaar. As three of them take the names of Miesha, Jay decides to take a stand for her as her considers her a sister.

As the four of them start discussion, Tejasswi, Vishal and Karan took Miesha's name. However, as Jay Bhanushali refuses to nominate her. The trio of Tejasswi, Karan and Vishal get into a heated argument with Jay and they try to change his mind. Tejasswi also accused him of playing safe and taking Afsana and Simba's name. She also said that it is making him look weak. Vishal too got into an argument with Jay and yelled at him. The trio tried to forcefully nominate Miesha and Jay agreed but he was still not convinced. He asked Bigg Boss what if they don't agree on a name, to which it was announced that if they don't arrive on a name with 'Aapsi Sehmati' (mutual consent), one of them will get nominated.

All four of them again got together to finalise a name and they started shouting at Jay for making them look bad in front of Miesha. Karan Kundrra left the conversation in anger but rest of them started calling him. He said to Tejasswi and Vishal that if Jay doesn't understand the game, he should leave the show. Finally, all four arrived at a conclusion and took Miesha's name for the direct nomination.



