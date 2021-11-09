Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gifts a pendant to Tejasswi Prakash to express his love for her

The last few days were a bit difficult for Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra fans as the duo was seen arguing and fighting over situations. But now situation has again become favourable as they were seen goofing around in the house. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi is getting restless as Karan is hiding something from her. She is amazed when he gifts her a chain and hugs her.

In the promo of the show, Tejasswi is seen sitting with Karan Kundrra as she points at the gift in his hand. She says he is teasing her knowingly and she is not liking it. The actor agrees to show her and gifts her a lovely pendant. Her face lit up on seeing the chain and she says, “It is so cute”. Karan Kundrra makes a heart sign with his hands. Then Tejasswi says, “It will be more romantic if he puts the chain on her neck.” She was delighted and hugged him. They are later seen sitting together as she pulled his cheek.

See promo here:

In the weekend episode, Ekta Kapoor was seen entering the house and she directly asked Karan Kundrra if he liked Tejasswi, and he was seen blushing. There were also other cute moments of Tejran in the episode, when she told Karan that her dress is little misfit. So, Karan gave his jacket for her to wear. The fans of the actors are loving their increasing closeness in the show.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reminds Karan Kundrra of his massive fandom & tells him to stop chasing others