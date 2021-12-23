Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra has a break down after Tejasswi Prakash questions his love for her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, it will be seen that the crack between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship gets deeper. In the recent episode, the duo was seen fighting as Tejasswi accuses him of being jealous that Rakhi is supporting her; Karan retaliates by saying that she should be ashamed that she trusts Rakhi over him. She is seen getting emotional over the argument but Karan says that she is doing it for the camera.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Karan is fighting with Tejasswi as she is seen sitting with Rakhi. She says, “Jaise tu palta hai na, it shows you have never loved me”. Karan Kundrra is seen very hurt by this statement and he is seen sitting dejectedly with Nishant Bhat. He says, “Jiske liye aath hafte khada reh gaya vo mere pyar ko puch rahi hai.” He gets teary eyed as Nishant tries to console him. He futher says, “It happens with me every time”. Tejasswi is also seen talking to Nishant later, as he tries to talk to her about the situation. She says, “He has brought me down to the level that he thinks whatever I do its only for the camera. I have no one with me here. Everything is over.”

With the emotional breakdown both the contestants went through, it will be seen in the future episodes if things will get better between them.

