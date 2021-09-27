Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra hints about his entry as a contestant in Salman Khan hosted show

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15 will be starting from 2nd October and there are a lot of speculations about the celebs who will be part of the show. As per reports, popular TV star Karan Kundrra is one of the contestants of the upcoming season. The actor has recently shared a post on social media with a popular dialogue of while hinting at him entering the show.

The Kitni Mohobbat Hai fame has shared a rugged look picture on social media. He has sported a stylish T-shirt and grey jeans. He has accessorised his look with a neckpiece and stud. He is wearing a smartwatch, coral bracelets and rings. He wrote in the caption, “swagat nai karoge aap hamara? ;) #harmaidanfateh” It a popular dialogue of Salman Khan.

See the post here: