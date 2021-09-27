Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra hints about his entry as a contestant in Salman Khan hosted show

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15 will be starting from 2nd October and there are a lot of speculations about the celebs who will be part of the show. As per reports, popular TV star Karan Kundrra is one of the contestants of the upcoming season.  The actor has recently shared a post on social media with a popular dialogue of Salman Khan while hinting at him entering the show. 

The Kitni Mohobbat Hai fame has shared a rugged look picture on social media. He has sported a stylish T-shirt and grey jeans. He has accessorised his look with a neckpiece and stud. He is wearing a smartwatch, coral bracelets and rings. He wrote in the caption, “swagat nai karoge aap hamara? ;) #harmaidanfateh” It a popular dialogue of Salman Khan.

Along with Karan Kundrra, there are some other names which have been confirmed for the show. The new promo of the show is captioned as, "Bigg Boss ke iss jungle mein bade hi vichitra praani aane wale hain. Ek khatron se khelne wali haseena, ek haseenaon ka chaheeta superstar, ek TV ka shaktimaan shikaari, ek gaati koyel”. The one who likes to play with danger is ex Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The superstar is actor Karan Kundrra. The Shaktimaan Shikaari is Simba Nagpal, and the singing cuckoo is Afsana Khan.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15’s new promo confirms Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal & Afsana Khan as contestants

