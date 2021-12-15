Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra hugs Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘start behaving like my girlfriend’

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rashami Desai asks Karan Kundrra to clear out things with Tejasswi as she has issues with her talking to him. Rashami says, “I will stay away from you. I have told her that.” Karan replies, “Don’t be crazy.”

Later, Tejasswi and Rashami sit together and start talking. The former asks Rashami and Karan to allow her to speak. Upon not getting a chance to talk despite repeated requests, Tejasswi gets furious. Karan Kundrra, who was seated there, asks Tejasswi to calm down. Tejasswi, out of anger, screams, "The more you ask me to stay calm, I am going to lose it." Karan leaves the conversation and walks away. The actor in anger breaks the glass and says that he is not in the house to be disrespected.

Karan later comes and apologises. "Okay, lesson learnt." Tejasswi also apologises to him. "I am sorry, I snapped at you,” said Karan. Tejasswi gets emotional and says, "I don't know what's happening with me. I am getting into a fight with everyone." Karan consoles and hugs her and says, "I did not like that you disrespected me and that is why I walked away." He joked and asked her to start behaving like his girlfriend. Karan said, "Meri girlfriend ki tarah behave karna shuru kar de." Tejasswi jokes and asks, "Who is your girlfriend?"

Karan says, "You." Tejasswi says, "You haven't even asked me out yet." The actor says that his words are enough. To which, Tejasswi says that this isn't how it works, as they hug each other.

Also Read|Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Nishant Bhat, asks, ‘Maa-baap se bada dance hain kya?’