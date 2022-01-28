Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra jokes about Salman Khan’s fees in season 15 are for bashing him every weekend

The last episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be airing this weekend. The grand finale of the season will be aired on 29 and 30 January. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be looking back at their journey in the house, before they say good bye to the show. The weekend episode will also be joined by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the episode, Karan Kundrra will be seen joking about Salman’s income from the show.

The last episode is going to be high on emotions with the housemates getting teary-eyed while watching their journey full of ups and downs. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen on the sets on last day. The couple will host some interesting performances by the housemates. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai will put fire to the stage with their stunning performances. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra will show his fun side to the audience.

In his stand-up comedy performance on the last day, Karan is seen indirectly talking about getting bashed by Salman Khan on every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He adds a punch to it by mentioning how much the host gets paid for every episode. Karan says, “Agar Salman bhai ko hazar crore bhi milte hain, usme se 950 crore ki to meri gaaliyan hi hai.”

See promo here-

Haarsh joins in and says that Karan will be seen standing outside Salman Khan’s house "Galaxy Apartments ever weekend saying, “Salman bhai kuch to bol do.” This leaves everyone including Karan in splits.



