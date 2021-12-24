Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash as she accidentally confesses her love for him

In Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen forming a strong bond. They also expressed that they liked each other and were always seen standing together as a team in the show. But in the last few days, lot of differences had cropped up between them and they had decided to call off their relationship. Amidst their ongoing fight, it will be seen that Tejasswi says she loves Karan Kundrra. He is overjoyed to hear this and hugs her and their anger melts away.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, it is seen that Karan is very disheartened and he asks Tejasswi, “We can live separately?” To which she replies, “It is a very hurtful thing to hear for someone who is in love with you”. Karan is seen on cloud nine to hear this, he pulls her closer and hugs her. Both of them are seen blushing as Karan says, “Bol diya tumne that you love me”. Tejasswi blushes as she says that she has not said and he is getting excited for no reason. He kisses her on cheek and Tejasswi gets emotional. Karan is unable to contain his happiness as he smiles and looks at her lovingly.

See promo here:

Fans have always rooted for Karan and Tejasswi as a couple. Their fights have been resolved which had been going on since the past week.



