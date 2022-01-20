Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra makes a deal with Rashami Desai to favour Tejasswi Prakash

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that the contestants are making plans to get their names in the list of contenders for Ticket to Finale. It is seen that Karan Kundrra makes plan with Rashami Desai to favour his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. But the situation is turned as Tejasswi and Nishant had other plans, which leads to argument between her and Karan.

Karan tells her that he has been planning for her. It all happens as Rashami tells her plan to select Abhijit instead of Devoleena. Tejasswi is not ready to play for Rashami. She does not agree with Karan's point of returning the favour to her.

She says, “I have an issue of taking favours from people. I am saying this because when Umar took me as a VIP on Karan’s request, till the end I had to hear from him that I have to return his favour. I have taken it to heart. I will play for Rashami but with my heart and not as a deal.” Nishant intervenes and asks the two of them to wait for the task.

Tejasswi again comes to talk to Karan about her plans with Nishant. Karan tries to tell her that he had already put an offer to Rashami. Tejasswi gives in to his demands saying, “I will try to return the favour. I am not winning tasks, but my list of returning favours is just increasing. All these deals are creating too much pressure on me. I didn’t know that Rashami was against me.” Karan adds, “Everybody is against you.”

Later, Karan discusses the entire deal and game strategy with Nishant about how and why he strategised with Rashami.



