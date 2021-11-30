Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra plans with Shamita Shetty & Nishant Bhat to make VIP contestants lives miserable

The upcoming episode of the reality show will be full of entertainment and action as the house gets divided into VIP and non-VIP members. There are some wild card entries in the house which include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh. They are all VIP members and are seen exerting power on non-VIP members by giving them orders. Now, the non-VIPs are seen making plans to create ruckus in the house.

In the recent promo, it is seen that the non-VIP contestants the planning to create problems for the VIP members. Karan Kundrra is seen planning with Shamita Shetty as he tells her, “We should irritate them”. When Tejasswi and Karan were sitting alone, she tells him that they should steal the food of the VIPs. Nishant was seen stealing food with Karan and they hide it in different areas of the house. Later, Rakhi Sawant says she wants sabudana khichdi but Nishant refuses to make according to her. Rashami Desai is seen losing her calm, as she says that the whole house will suffer now.

It seems like a war has been started between the two. The VIPs are seen dictating rules to the others, but none of the contestants are obliging with the new rules, which is creating friction between them. Rakhi Sawant was seen telling Rajiv that his spit is all over the food so he will not be cooking from now on, which makes him pissed and he walks off from the kitchen.



