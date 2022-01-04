Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Pratik Sehajpal; 5 BIG fights from this season that grabbed eyeballs

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is more popular for its fights. The contestants often become violent during the task and then their fights grab headlines. From season one to the current season, we have seen how the housemates have abused also each other and crossed their line. Season 15 is inching closer to the end and this is also no different. Right from Karan Kundrra to Devoleena, all have crossed their lines. Currently, the Ticket To Finale task is going on in the house.

Currently, in the house, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale are seen as contestants. This week, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri have entered the show as challengers. Well, they have also indulged in a heated argument with Abhijit. Devoleena has recently spitted also on him over an argument. Even Salman Khan has also scolded him. However, let’s take a look at the top fights of the season.

In a new promo, Umar is seen getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Bigg Boss then announced Umar's eviction. The clip starts with Umar Riaz charging at Pratik Sehajpal during the task. After this, Bigg Boss takes matters into his hands. He reminds the housemates of the violence and says, “Bigg Boss Umar ko is ghar se.”

In the January 2 episode, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into a bitter fight with each other. Things soon got out of control and the duo got even more aggressive. They started pushing each other. Rashami Desai intervened and asked Pratik to back off, which led to disagreements between everyone.

In one of the tasks contestants, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were seen getting aggressive with each other during a task. Pratik had snatched some blue papers from Karan's hands but the latter did not give them up easily. He grabbed Pratik's neck in his arms and even threw him to the ground, almost imitating a wrestling ‘choke slam’.

Recently, a nasty fight took place between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. It started from a task in which Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty had to sit still without giving any expression. The housemates had to get reactions from these two contestants. Initially, Abhijeet was also part of the task but he lost it as soon as the task began and gave multiple reactions. After getting evicted from the task, Abhijeet started torturing Pratik Sehajpal and said many mean things to him. He even dragged his family and the female housemates of the show. On this Devoleena reacted.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are painting the town red with their love story. Though their love story does face some hiccups but in the end, they patch up. But today in the promo, the actress has an emotional breakdown when Karan Kundrra lashed at her. She was seen crying and saying ‘I am done’.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee locks herself in the washroom after a massive fight with THIS contestant