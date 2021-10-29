Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra reveals he has trust issues as Tejasswi Prakash bonds with Vishal Kotian

In the recent episode of the show, it was seen that the captaincy task was cancelled. Due to this, Bigg Boss had announced another task in which the contestants had to take two-three names for the captaincy, but because of Pratik and Simba not agreeing to the names, the task got cancelled.

Now during that task, Karan had told Nishant that it's because of the junglewasis that he and Shamita became the captain of the house. He said that two OTT contestants have become the captain and the junglewasis also deserve a chance.

Later, Karan and Tejasswi were seen having a small argument where Tejasswi told Karan that he talks about Shamita and Nishant behind their back, and sometimes, he tells them things directly, but then, later on, he goes to them and mends things. She says that he wants to have a good relationship with everyone in the house and this gameplay is wrong.

During the captaincy task, Tejasswi had taken Vishal’s name and not Karan’s, due to which he was seen shattered. He tells Akasa that he has major trust issues with Tejasswi now. He also said he might be losing trust in her.

Akasa says, "There is no doubt that she is closer to you but she shares a good bond with Vishal, Jay, and Nishant." But Karan tells her to leave him alone for some time as he is extremely hurt and needs to figure out his true alliances in the house. It is seen that the differences between Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are pretty much visible now after her picking Vishal.



