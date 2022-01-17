Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s father welcomes Tejasswi in family, says ‘She is in the heart of the family now’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be a very emotional one. The contestants will be getting a chance to talk to their family after a very long time. The contestants are seen getting sentimental and start crying while talking to their parents. In the promo of the show, Karan Kundrra was seen talking to his parents, and he introduced them to his girlfriend Tejasswi.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that a screen is set up in the garden area and the contestants are talking to their families. Devoleena was seen jumping with joy to see her mother on the screen. Nishant Bhat’s parents shared that they are very proud of him and are now known by his name. Karan Kundrra’s parents were very happy to see him and his mother said that she keeps hearing his voice in the house and that she misses him. Karan also introduced them to his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, to which his father said, “She is in the heart of the family now”. Tejasswi was seen blushing on hearing this and Karan also couldn’t stop smiling.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship in the house has been a very rocky one. They have been through numerous ups and downs, but in the end, they are always seen together as each other’s strength. For the unversed, both of them had expressed love for each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The fans of the couple, lovingly call them Tejran.



