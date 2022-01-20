Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s parents on his relationship with Tejasswi: Want to meet & share our views

In one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra’s parents connected with him through a video call. The actor spoke to his parents, and even introduced them to his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Karan parents called Tejasswi ‘the heart of the family’ as they spoke to her. Now, in a new interview, the ‘Roadies’ fame’s parents- mother Suneeta Kundrra and father S.P Kundrra elaborated their take on son's relationship with Tejasswi and said that they would want to meet and share their views.

Speaking to ETimes, Karan’s father said, “Whatever we hear, we see on the show we trust and believe it. Most of the decisions are pending when we meet each other we will see. Karan and Tejasswi have to come out and we have to first meet each other. There are certain things that need improvement. Our intentions will be to help them stay together. There are certain things that they need to sort out. We are waiting for the time when they come out, we want to meet and see them and share our views with them. After all, it is my son’s life and his happiness. That is more important for us.”

Karan’s mother also revealed that she couldn’t fall asleep when Salman Khan bashed her son during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She said that it was shocking for her when she heard Karan was called a “toxic boyfriend”. Further she added that she’s very proud of Karan as he has played the game in a dignified way.

