Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash, calls latter 'cute & funny'

Bigg Boss 15 has been gaining a lot of attention from the very first episode. Apart from tons of entertainment, fights and drama in the show, it seems love is also budding in the house. The contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting closer in the last few years. They are often seen spending time together and goofing around when they are together. In the recent promo, it is seen that Karan reveals to Akasa that he has a crush on Tejasswi.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, one can see Akasa walking up to Karan late in the night and asking him if he has a crush on Tejasswi. To which, he immediately replies, "Ya I have a crush on her...she is funny, usski comedy, extremely cute she is." Akasa got surprised to know that Karan is so clear about what he feels for Tejasswi as she tells him, "I thought it was from the other side". But Karan says, "No no, udhar se kuch nahi hai (nothing from that side)". Akasa seems certain that Tejasswi also has crush on him so she asks Karan to bet on his word that Tejasswi and he agrees to it.

See promo here-

The beautiful bond between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is getting lots of love from their fans. They have also given the duo a sweet name #TejRan. With the new confession promo, the fans are very happy and excited to seen how their story pans out.



