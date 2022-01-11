Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says he’ll be ‘world’s best boyfriend’ as he patches up with Tejasswi Prakash

Like every season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15 also witnessed a lot of hange in the relationships and dynamics among contestants. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship has been full of ups and downs on the show. In recent episodes especially, it has been seen that the lovebirds have been arguing a lot. However, tonight, Karan and Tejasswi made up yet again after what was a rough weekend, to say the least.

Tonight’s episode starts with Karan and Tejasswi arguing, as they discuss the former’s friendship with Shamita Shetty. While Karan maintains that he shares a similar wavelength with Shamita but is not friends with her, Tejasswi says that she wants him to involve her in their conversations. Later on, the lovebirds are seen sharing a cozy hug as they smile and patch up with each other. Furthermore, when Bigg Boss announces that the show is getting extended by two more weeks, Karan expresses his relief that Tejasswi is there with him.

Karan Kundrra is seen placing his head on Tejasswi’s lap and telling her that he loves her so much, while the latter blushes. Furthermore, Karan tells her that he will try to be the ‘world’s best boyfriend’, and ‘respectful boyfriend’ to Tejasswi. Karan also tells his ladylove that he has realized that she is his strength as he would have never been able to bear the show extension alone.

In other news, Umar Riaz was evicted from the show in the last episode. Furthermore, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale lose their Ticket To Finale after the housemates vote against them in tonight’s task.

