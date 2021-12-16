Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says he wants to separate ways with Tejasswi Prakash: I can’t take this stress

Trouble does not seem to end in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s paradise. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Karan mentions separating ways with Tejasswi Prakash. It so happened that Shamita Shetty and Karan were having a discussing Tejasswi, where the former was asking the reason why Tejasswi is insecure. While Karan defended Tejasswi, the latter walked into the conversation and asked Shamita to talk in front of her. Shamita said she does not approve of her attitude and walked out of the discussion.

Tejasswi then told Karan that he and Shamita always go and talk alone in a corner and that she Shamita intentionally talks to him. She further said that what Shamita said about her was insulting. Karan replied that Tejasswi should not have a problem with Shamita and him talking, and that he would not take her permission to talk to anyone. Later in the night, the lovebirds talked about this while they lie next to each other. Tejasswi asked Karan if he thought he has embarrassed her, and the latter replied in the negative. Tejasswi then tells him, “You broke me today”.

Post this, Karan told Tejasswi that he can’t carry their relationship forward like this. He said that no matter what he does, he ends up being wrong. He then said, “I can’t take this stress”. He also told Tejasswi that they would think about their relationship once they get out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, but that it’s not his cup of tea at the moment. Tejasswi asked him if he’s sure and then told him that he is the only one that means something to him in this house. She further told him that he broke up with her even before she could say “I love you” to him. Listening to this, Karan finally said that he won’t break up with her.

