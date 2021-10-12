Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says Shamita has strict personality; Housemates discuss Ieshaan & Miesha’s romance

The recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is full of entertaining twists and turns. It was seen that Karan Kundrra was talking about Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer gathered in the kitchen area. Tejasswi asked Karan if he liked Shamita, to which he replied that he barely knows her. He says, "I have never ever spoken to her in my life and either way, she has a very strict personality." After this, he bursts into laughter along with them.

Later, Tejasswi says that the 'Gharwasis' Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have united. She said that all three of them were seen sitting in the garden area and discussing game plans. Karan Kundrra said that there is no need to be worried as it will be a mistake to think that the 'Gharwasis' are going strong. He explains that it will be easy to scatter them when the time comes for them to be united.

In another scene from the house, it is seen that romance is brewing between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. He has even proposed to Miesha and promised to marry her if she says yes. The housemates are seen discussing their affection and call their love as "attraction", as they feel that nobody falls in love in three days.

The house also witnessed fights between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Pratik Sehajpal. While getting the map in the morning, Pratik was blocking Ieshaan. He warned Pratik to not be physical as he got hurt. Ieshaan tells Pratik that despite Salman Khan's warning, he hasn't changed a bit, and even uses cuss words. Pratik was also seen engaging in a fight with Umar Riaz. Umar also tries to talk to Ieshaan that he is afraid Ieshaan might lose his focus because of his love for Miesha. He even accuses Miesha of brainwashing Ieshaan.



