Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares with Shamita Shetty the reason for his breakup with ex Anusha Dandekar

Karan Kundrra is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor was dating VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar for a long period before they broke up. Their breakup disappointed and shocked their fans. Both of them did not speak about it and Anusha shared a cryptic post about being cheated. Karan Kundrra recently opened up about his breakup with Shamita Shetty.

The actor had never spoken about the breakup until now as the conversation started with him sharing with Shamita Shetty about how he has lost many friends because he was too engrossed in the relationship. He said, “I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons.”

Shamita asked him the reason and Karan revealed that it is due to his breakup with Anusha. As they got ahead in the conversation, Karan said that it is important for one to be aware of his own issues to work upon them. The actor further talked about the multiple layers of his relationship and revealed that he has a self-centred approach towards things. Karan said, “I am a caring person, but I’m very self-centred.”

He also opened up about the breakup and expressed his views on it. Karan said that the situation would have been different if he and Anusha would have tried to talk and sort things out. The actor shared, “Agar hum baithke baat karte to sab solve ho jaata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota, baat ki hoti to kuch ho jaata.”

Shamita said that she wishes that Anusha watches whatever Karan is saying. Agreeing to it, the latter added that there are people who influence her. He said, “I hope she watches this. Lekin na usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai baahar.”



