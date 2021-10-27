Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares similarities between Shamita Shetty & ex Anusha Dandekar

Karan Kundrra is among the most popular contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. In the recent episodes of the show, it is seen that the actor has developed liking for Tejasswi Prakash. They are seen spending a lot of time together in the house. Fans of both actors are also liking the budding romance between the two. But in the previous episode, Karan Kundrra was seen talking about Shamita Shetty and her resemblance with his ex Anusha Dandekar.

He was seen discussing his love life and relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. During their conversation, they discussed about Karan’s girlfriends and ‘type’ of girls he is attracted towards. Following this, the actor shared that Pratik Sehajpal has a list of similarities between contestant Shamita Shetty and his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Karan shared how Pratik compared both of them by their looks and said, “Yahi meri bhabhi hai.” Tejasswi also realised that Pratik is right as she said, “Oh yaa. They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body.”

Responding to this, Karan shared some details and listed out the similarities between Anusha and Shamita. “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai,” he revealed.

Karan further said that he finds several similarities between the two if he thinks about it. Hence, Tejasswi asked what would he do if he fell in love with Shamita. Answering this Karan said, “No. Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai.” He shared that he knows that she is in love with Raqesh Bapat and said that nothing of that sort would happen between them.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra reportedly dated Anusha Dandekar for more than six years before they parted ways.



