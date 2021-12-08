Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra strikes off Tejasswi Prakash’s name during a task, says ‘It’s not working out’

The upcoming episode will bring a major disappointement for the people who are rooting for Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. The couple had formed a good bond inside the house and had recently expressed their feeling for one another. But as per the latest promo, it will be seen that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will separate their ways and play individual games.

In the episode it will be seen that battle for survival has become the ultimate exam for love and friendships. The path of ‘Ticket To Finale’ has brought cracks in the relationship of the inseparable lovebirds of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan is determined to reach the finale by hook or crook. For this he is ready to put anything at stake including his relationship.

It will be seen that he will be striking off the name of Tejasswi Prakash in the task. She confronts him about his behaviour and tells him that she would never do that for him. Karan responds, “I don’t think ki hum same page pe hain.”

Tejasswi points out, “Aise to hum aage badh hi nahi paayenge!” Karan agrees with her, “I don’t think it’s working out...agar tereko cheeze dikh re hai to mereko bhi dikh ri hai”. He added, “terko jo karna hai woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai khel. Tu bohot hi weak hai when it comes to a relationship.” Tejasswi angrily retorts, “You proved it!” It seems like it is all over between the two.



