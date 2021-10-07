Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra takes leadership for making OTT housemates life difficult

Bigg Boss 15 has suddenly become very interesting with the junglewasis springing into action. They have all charged up to take back their rights and their leader is none other than Karan Kundrra. The actor is seen making plans to make the lives of the OTT contestants difficult in the house as they had hidden the map from the junglewasis.

In the promo, it is seen that Karan Kundrra tells the junglewasis, “We need to destroy the peace in their lives. They are doing what they want and our work has stopped because of them.” He tells Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz, “Chakka jam karo inka”. He further adds that they need to do something for cutting their lifelines, either they block the bathroom or steal their food.

Pratik Sehajpal tells Shamita that he can sense that they are making plans to steal the map. Later, Nishant tries to stop Karan but he says, “I will take whatever we want from the house and who are you to stop us.” The junglewasis are seen getting inside the house and taking the ration and dirtying the toilets of the housemates. They also lock the luggage of the housemates to make them give the map.

The game has been very interesting from day one and the audience is eager to see what happens when the junglewasis do whatever they want in the house. In another promo, it is seen that Pratik and Shamita get into a fight as he decides to break the locks. In anger, Shamita gives the map to junglewasis. Nishant gets very pissed at this action of hers. The contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat are safe from nominations.



