Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash confess their feelings for each other

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. They share a great bond with each other in the show, and over the last few episodes, they are seen getting close to each other. The actors are often seen spending time together in the house. Their fondness for each other is quite visible for everyone. In the recent episode, the lovebirds will be seen expressing their feelings on the national television.

In the recent promo of the show, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen talking to each other in a corner of the house. Karan is seen asking Tejasswi Prakash, “Tu mujhe pasand toh karti hai na?” and Tejasswi is seen blushing as she says yes. He jokes as he asks her if she will change after the show and she playfully hits him. She also asks him if he is sure about her to which he looks at her lovingly and says, “Every day I fall in love”.

In the recent weekend episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Kundrra was bashed by the host Salman Khan for his aggression in the show. Salman Khan told him that he uses his hands and feet when he has no words left. Karan Kundrra tried to explain himself but Salman Khan stops him and says all his excuses are bulls***. Karan Kundrra was seen getting physically violent with Pratik Sehajpal in the show during a task.



