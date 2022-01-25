Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash fight over Rashami Desai; Former says ‘Don’t taunt people’

New day brings new drama in the house of Bigg Boss and it seems like it is not a cakewalk for lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in this puddle of emotions and drama. The couple caught into a war of words and this time over their friend Rashami Desai. In the episode, it was seen that Tejasswi and Rashami started fighting with each other when the Swaragini actress allegedly taunted her in the middle of a conversation. The duo had some heated arguments and Rashami called her ungrateful too. She told Tejasswi that she regrets supporting her. To which, Tejasswi told her that she has changed after entering the show. Rashami also told her she’ll stay away from her after the show is over.

After their argument, Tejasswi and Karan were seen having a conversation over the matter that soon turned into a war of words between them. Karan asked Tejasswi why did she taunt Rashami earlier. Tejasswi told him she will apologize as he is making her look like the villain. Then, furious Tejasswi went to Rakhi and told her that Karan is taking Rashami’s side. Karan asked her to not play the sympathy card and don’t taunt people around here unnecessarily. Then, he went to the bathroom area.

Later, Rashami told Karan that Tejasswi started it to which Karan agreed with her. Tejasswi asked Karan if Rashami’s words are justified. Karan asks her to stop taunting others first. Then, Tejasswi and Karan fight with each other, and Karan walked off.

