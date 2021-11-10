Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash finally confess feelings for each other

Love is in the air at Bigg Boss 15 house. After Miesha and Ieshaan, the next couple which is grabbing attention is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. They were fond of each other from day one but never really confessed it. However, in upcoming episodes, the audience will get to see them accepting their love for each other. Karan was earlier dating Anusha Dandekar but both parted ways. However, their partition was a bit messy. Currently, the housemates are preparing to snatch a spot in VIP Zone.

While the drama to enter the VIP room continues, the love story between Karan and Tejasswi blooms as the former is smitten by her and resumes his flirting. He tells her how he nearly tripped at her sight and has realized his feelings for her. Tejasswi blushes and also reciprocates her fondness for him. It seems clear the romance between Karan and Tejasswi has officially begun. In one of the episodes, he had also given her a heart-shaped locket.

The previous episode witnessed chaos as contestants argued to become a ‘VIP Member’ in the house to jump their way into the finale. The fortunes of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, and Nishant have turned as they have entered the elite club! But the win comes at the cost of sankat as they now bear the responsibility to become ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task that gives other contestants a chance to be a VIP member.

Afsana cuts a deal with them to turn the judgement in her favour during the task to become a VIP. However, she later finds out that they have switched on her and don’t intend to stay true to their promise. Afsana feels betrayed and has a major breakdown in front of everyone. “Mere saath game chali hai... Main target thi inki,” Afsana throws a tantrum, expressing that she was played.