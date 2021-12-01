Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash & Nishant Bhat steal items from VIP room

It has been two months since Bigg Boss 15 started airing on television screens. In the past 60 days, the reality show has entertained viewers time and again with all the drama, romance, gossip, friendships, and arguments. Recently, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, and Abhijeet Bichukale entered the Bigg Boss house as wildcard contestants. These five people have VIP status in the house, which makes them immune from nominations, and bars them from doing any house duties. In the latest episode, Tejasswi Prakash was seen coming up with a plan to irritate these VIP contestants.

In tonight’s episode, Tejasswi suggested to Nishant that they steal things from the VIP room. The actress said that they should empty the entire room by stealing all food items, which they would later eat in front of the VIPs when they are fighting with someone. Nishant agreed and asked Tejasswi to keep this idea between them. Later on, during a conversation, when Karan gets upset saying that Tejasswi does not share her ideas with him, the latter tells him about her plan with Nishant. The three of them then take turns to go inside the VIP room and discreetly bring food items and drinks and hide them.

Tejasswi also suggested to Nishant and Karan that they should deliberately start talking in English – which is against the house rules- so that they can irritate the VIPs. But, Nishant walked away and asked Tejasswi to let him know once she’s outside in the garden area.

In the meantime, what will be the consequence of Karan, Nishant, and Tejasswi stealing VIP items? We will only find out in the upcoming episodes.

