Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash that he doesn’t like her spending time with Nishant Bhat

The finale week of Bigg Boss 15 has begun, and the competition has become quite fierce. The candidates are seen putting up their best efforts in order to win the tasks and take home the trophy and reward money. At the moment, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, and Rashami Desai are the seven finalists. This week, they'll be slugging it out to make it to the finale episode. Today, an interesting conversation ensued between lovebirds Karan and Tejasswi as Karan made it clear to her that he didn’t like Tejasswi spending time with Nishant.

As the scene started, we could see Karan and Tejasswi walking towards the other contestants as he sarcastically told her that he has seen her ‘reactions’ with Nishant and told her it was cute. Tejasswi asked him what he was talking about. Then he dismissed her saying he didn’t care. Tejasswi reacted by saying that she had no idea about what he was talking about. As they went to stand with the other contestants, the duo started talking in hushed tones. Tejasswi again asked the same question and added if he was talking about the audience’s reaction. Karan sarcastically retorted by saying that he feels her pairing with Nishant is better than theirs. As Tejasswi denied it, Karan said that he isn’t imagining things and she actually makes it obvious. While Tejasswi repeatedly said that she doesn’t do anything, Karan again dismissed her by saying that it is fine and he doesn’t care.

Then Tejasswi attacked him by saying that people don’t talk about her and Nishant as much as they talk about him and Shamita. Karan said that it is all happening because of her and he will remember this. Tejasswi tried to make him see reason and said that she hasn’t done anything and she loves him. Karan told her to stop the discussion and to let it go. Then she again told him that she loves him and he said he knows. Later, Rakhi butted in and another quarrel started out between Rakhi and the two.

