Bigg Boss 15: Karan Nath says his blood boiled when Karan Kundrra pinned down Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have already started racing with their game plans in the show. Like every year, this year too we can see rifts and arguments happening in the house. In one of the recent episodes, fans saw Karan Kundrra pinning down Pratik Sehajpal during a task. Reacting on it, Pratik’s close friend and Bigg Boss OOT contestant Karan Nath said that his blood boiled to see his young brother getting manhandled.

Speaking to ETimes, Karan Nath who shared a good bond with Pratik said, "I think Karan Kundrra was wrong. He said that he was defending during the task but that is not called defending. He just wanted to show that he’s physically stronger than Pratik. You don’t pin down or body slam someone to defend I saw the episode and my blood boiled to see my younger brother Pratik getting manhandled and pinned like that. If I was there in the house, this would never have happened. "

Karan also spoke about his rapport with Pratik in the BBOTT house and said, "Pratik and I had differences in BBOTT but we were also connected like brothers. Pinning down someone is against BB rules. What if I come back to the house and do the same thing to that guy... would that be fair ? It clearly looks like Pratik is getting cornered in the house and I know he’s not always right but then who is right in the BB house all the time? We all mistakes, we are all human.”

Karan even hinted at his wild card entry and said, "Yes I am in talks with them but there's no final decision on this yet. I am happy to be a part of this season so I can prove myself."

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 15 saw a double elimination on Tuesday. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted by the contestants.

