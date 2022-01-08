Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah supports Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Rakhi Sawant is a sweetheart and a frenemy’

Kashmera Shah has been following the present season of Bigg Boss 15 closely and she will be entering the house this weekend for supporting her favourite contestant. She will be entering the house in the family week and will be shooting with host Salman Khan. Ahead of her entry, she shared about her relationship with Rakhi Sawant and revealed her top 3 favourites.

Kashmera shared that she has started liking Tejasswi Prakash and she's in Bigg Boss 15 to support her. She said, "I’ve started liking Tejasswi Prakash and I am going inside to support her. I like Shamita also, she is playing a very dignified game.”

The actress-turned-director shared her excitement of shooting with Salman Khan. She said that Salman is everyone’s favourite and she is always excited to work with him. It is a double whammy for her because he’s her favourite and he hosts her favourite show.

Kashmera has known Rakhi Sawant for over a decade now and the two have been good friends revealed that her relationship with the latter is very complex, "Rakhi Sawant is a sweetheart. She’s a frenemy. Sometimes we are friends, and sometimes we are enemies. When we go inside the Bigg Boss house, sometimes we become arch rivals and sometimes we turn out to be buddies. I think this is the effect of the Bigg Boss house and it’s difficult to understand. Rakhi and my relationship is more tough and complicated than Ritesh and Rakhi’s relationship.”

She also disclosed her Top 3 favourites from Bigg Boss 15 are Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonerjee, Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah will be entering Bigg Boss 15 for the family special week.

