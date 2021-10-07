Bigg Boss 15: Kushal Tandon asks Karan Kundrra to get well soon after he age shames Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15, which went on air early this month, had started with a bang. And while it has been just a week, the new season of the popular reality show has already become synonymous with controversies and each day is adding a new twist to the game. While every contestant on the show is making sure to grab the attention, Karan Kundrra has been facing massive criticism of late. This happened after he had age shamed Shamita Shetty on the show.

While his remarks have left everyone brimming with an opinion, Kushal Tandon has come out in Shamita’s support and slammed Karan. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kushal wrote, “Abeeee Karan Kundra, you are a jananniii, age shaming Shamita? And how old are u bro? 37, Pagleeeeeeeee get a life and get well soon, charging on Prateek like a dog pack. Actually, u all are a dog pack except jay, and yes Prateek is a tiger, graceful tiger”. While his tweet grabbed a lot of the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant ended up deleting the tweet later.

Earlier, Neha Bhasin has also slammed Karan for his comment against Shamita. She wrote, “Karan Kundra kindly grow up and stop targeting @shamitashetty_official on Bigg Boss. Calling grown up women Aunty has become a lame way of shaming them when you are 37 yourself. Calling @pratiksehajpal chotey and abusing his mother are cheap tactics to hit below the belt @ijaybhanushali I really liked you in the opening and I hope you come through cleaner on the show. I hope fans don't engage in fan wars and for once stand by what's right.”

