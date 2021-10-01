Bigg Boss 15: Lesser known facts about Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame Karan Kundrra

The TV heartthrob Karan Kundrra is among the leading actors of the industry. He shot to fame from his very first show Kitani Mohobbat Hai, in which he was paired opposite actress Kritika Kamra. Post the show, his fame has only grown over the years. He received immense appreciation from the critics for his looks and acting chops in the web series It Happened In Calcutta. He has also worked in Bollywood movies and other TV shows. He had also been judging the popular reality show Roadies. The actor is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and will be seen on TV screens from tomorrow. Before the start of the show, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.

• Karan Kundrra participated in 'Mr. India 2008' and won the title of 'Mr. Style Statement'.

• He is an MBA graduate from the USA and has completed his schooling from Ajmer.

• Karan has a massive bike collection which includes an expensive Ducati.

• He runs a business of building infrastructural amenities for new buildings under construction with his father in Jalandhar.

• He is also the owner of an International Call Center.

• In 2011, he ventured into films with a Punjabi movie called Pure Punjabi and made his Bollywood debut with Horror Story.

• The actor colored his hair blond along with his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar and surprised their fans.

The news of the actor joining the popular reality show Bigg Boss is confirmed. Other confirmed names in the list are Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and others. The show is hosted by .

