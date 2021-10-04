Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij pens a sweet note for Jay Bhanushali: It’s been just a day and I’m already missing you

After a massive buzz, Bigg Boss 15 has finally begun and it has come with an interesting ensemble of contestants along with a new theme. Interestingly, Jay Bhanushali has also been among the contestants of the popular reality show and was the first one to enter the BB house. And while his fan army is excited to have him on the show, his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara are already missing Jay. In fact, Mahhi, who is quite active on social media shared a heartfelt post about missing Jay as he began his journey on Bigg Boss 15.

Sharing a beautiful pic with her main man, Mahhi wrote how she has been excited about Jay taking up the challenge of Bigg Boss 15. However, she admitted missing him as well. “I know this is a challenge I was excited for you to take @ijaybhanushali but it’s been just a day and I’m already missing you. But I’m sure it’s going to be all worth it! One of us is inside and one outside but hands and hearts are joined forever, the journey will be together forever,” she wrote. On the other hand, a pic of Jay with his darling daughter was also shared from Tara’s Instagram handle which came with a caption, “I miss you papa”.

Take a look at the posts here:

Meanwhile, talking about participating in Bigg Boss 15, Jay stated, “Life has taught me a lot in the last two years of the pandemic. I've seen & dealt with losing myself in the last few months, of my close friends & family. And it makes you think really ‘char din ki zindagi hai aur shayad hum chauthe din pe jee rahe hain. I want to work hard & make the most for my daughter and her future”.