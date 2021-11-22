Bigg Boss 15: Media grills Vishal Kotian over his past statements, angry Jay Bhanushali calls him ‘Ghatiya’

In the recent weekend episode of the reality show Bigg Boss, a press conference was held inside the house. The contestants were asked questions about their actions in the past weeks and their game plan. In the episode, one of the media representatives questioned Vishal Kotian on his intentions when he said bad things about Raqesh Bapat. Jay Bhanushali was seen losing his temper over Vishal's actions and they were seen getting into a physical fight.

In the weekend episode, a press reporter was seen asking Vishal Kotian that what he meant when he said, “Raqesh ne lamba haanth maara hai”. He tried to defend himself, but Shamita Shetty was seen disgusted by the statement. Jay Bhanushali was seen losing his calm at him as he calls him ‘Ghatiya’. He said that Vishal is not a reliable person and it is disgusting that he was using such bad words for his 'sister' Shamita Shetty. In a fit of anger, Jay is seen pushing Vishal Kotian, he is also seen striking back at him. Others housemates try to keep them away.

See video here-

There was no elimination in the weekend episode. There were some wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and politician Abhijeet Bichukale. While first there are prior contestants of the show, Abhijeet is a new entry. He was seen getting into a fight right after his entry into the show. The contestants were also informed about the top 5 contestants who will reach the finale and the rest will be eliminated.



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls out Jay Bhanushali for his ‘fake’ principles & trying to save his image