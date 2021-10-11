Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer & Ieshaan Sehgaal can't stop kissing; Housemates argue over nominations

Bigg Boss 15 is grabbing attention because of contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. The makers have released a new promo in which they are seen kissing each other. It is trending on social media. Fans are also reacting to the promo video. The video shows the duo sharing kisses despite the camera zooming in on them. There are also glimpses of them hugging. It looks like there is a new couple in the house. Fans are calling it embarrassing.

The video is captioned as ‘#BB15 ke jungle mein, sankat ke beech do love birds dikhe apne pyaar ka karte huye izhaar. Kya aapko pasand aa rahi hain yeh jodi ek saath? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.” Aly Goni also commented, “Chahat ki chingaari’. One of the users wrote, “Bakwas cheeze dikhane m lge h cheap sa love birds to sidnaaz the Or ye gndagi h.” Some fans also demanding them to be evicted from the show.

Another promo video shows the nomination round and contestants have to take a name. On this issue, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali and others have a heated argument. They started accusing each other. Later Ieshaan and Umar were also seen fighting.

Click here for the promo videos:

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also said during his years as host of Bigg Boss, he has seen many stages of relationships, but that he has never seen things develop this quickly between two participants as mentioned by Hindustan Times.

