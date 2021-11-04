Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer sacrifices points to help Jay Bhanushali receive Diwali gift from home

Jay gets emotional
Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer sacrifices points to help Jay Bhanushali receive Diwali gift from home
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment tonight as the contestants will be celebrating Diwali in the house. As per the latest feed, the festival will not only bring joy but also they will be receiving heartwarming gifts from homes that will make them emotional. It will be seen that Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz will be seen fighting against each other in the captaincy task, and they will be deciding if the contestants will receive gifts from home.

Miesha will be seen giving Jay his gift and everyone will be awestruck to see his gift from home. As per the task assigned to them, family members of the contestants will be seen sending gifts for them and it will be in both the contender's hands if they wish to give them the gift. When a contender gives the gift to a contestant, they lose a point.

Miesha Iyer shares a very close bond with Jay Bhanushali and she decides to give him the gift that came from his house. Jay's wife Mahhi had sent him an adorable gift which caught the attention of all the housemates. Nishant, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi were amazed to see the gift. She sent a blanket made from their daughter Tara's outfits. Miesha sacrificed a point so that Jay could receive the gift.

In the previous episode, Jay was seen fighting with his friends Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian in order to save Miesha. In the initial week also, he was ready to nominate himself for Miesha. Even during her fight with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Jay took a stand for Miesha and tried his best to resolve the issue. He is always seen advising her to play the game practically and not with her heart.

