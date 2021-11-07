Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Shefali Jariwala & others point fingers at BB for bringing Shamita Shetty’s ally

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin made a wild card entry. Some celebs and netizens have pointed out towards the show makers that they are trying to favour Shamita Shetty by bringing her friends and rakhi brother (Rajiv Adatia) into the house. They have also accused the makers of their attempts to make Shamita win the show. The celebs took to the social media platform Twitter to express their opinions.

The actress and former BB participant Moose Jattana revealed how the new entrants were passing information to Shamita from outside the house. She wrote, "How is one allowed to talk about what’s happened outside the house !! I was a wildcard too and it was strictly prohibited. #BB15 no rules …WTF! Yeh Kya ho raha hai !? Do I smell favouritism…#BiggBoss15 livefeed #BB15 #BiggBoss15OnVoot #BiggBoss15 #NehaBasin #BiggBoss."

Moose Jattana was seen in BB OTT and was against the actress entering the BB house for the third time. Post Raqesh and Neha's entry, she tweeted mockingly, "Shamita Rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history. Iski jaggah trophy Diwali pe dedo aur dikhawa khatam karo @ColorsTV"

A Twitter user said, "Wildcards always used to change dynamics of the game and used to be neutral but this time it’s very clear that wildcards have been brought for Shamita Shetty support!! How biased it can get!!"

Some people, who pointed out that the channel would not stop bringing Shamita until she wins the trophy. One user wrote, "If #ShamitaShetty doesn't win #BB15 Then she will come in BB23 too as the channel desperately wants her to lift the trophy. Well, we will see Shamita Shetty in BB23 for the fourth time as #KaranKundrra is winning this season. Shame on channel for favouring an incapable player who can't win."

