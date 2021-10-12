Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana slams Jay for abusing Pratik: He needs to acknowledge what he’s doing wrong

It has been over a week since Bigg Boss 15 went on air and the show is already making headlines for its endless fights and controversies. While each of the contestants is putting in every effort to leave a mark on the show, the popular reality show is witnessing some heated arguments in the house. Amid this, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali got into a massive argument of late and their fight has got the nation brimming with an opinion.

While Pratik got violent with aggressive, Jay made heads turn when he abused the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. As the fight turned nasty, many people have expressed their opinion about it. Amid this, Moose Jattana has come out in Pratik’s support and slammed Jay for abusing the latter. Extending her support to Pratik, Moose wrote, “It’s 2021, I think we’re all aware enough to not repeatedly give maa ki gaali on national TV “Gusse mein” then apologiese right after and be mindful. @ijaybhanushali who has a beautiful family himself, is coming off like such an arrogant idiot right now!! He needs to acknowledge what he’s doing wrong baar baar @pratiksehajpal ko gaali deke. Pratik is a sensitive, informed individual. He is not cheap like those who openly give these gaaliyan and does not tolerate such words against his mother. I really feel for him!!!”

Take a look at Moose Jattana’s post:

Meanwhile, Pratik also made headlines after he came on Salman Khan’s radar during the first weekend ka Vaar episode. It was evident Salman was mighty upset with Pratik’s behaviour towards Vidhi Pandya on the show after he broke the lock of the bathroom for the game.