Bigg Boss 15: Mouni Roy sizzles on Kareena Kapoor’s song, plays a fun game with contestants

Television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 has hit the grounds on Saturday, 2nd October, and fans can hardly contain their excitement. There is an interesting ensemble of contestants this season, and it looks like it is going to be a fun and exciting few months on the small screens from now on. On Saturday and Sunday, host introduced and welcomed the new batch of contestants, as they embarked on their drama-filled journey. The Sunday episode was extra special as actress Mouni Roy made an appearance inside the house and sizzled the screens on a Kareena Kapoor song.

Popular television and film actress featured on Salman Khan’s show in the latest Sunday episode. The diva was seen entertaining viewers with her sensual moves on the popular Kareena Kapoor song ‘Raat Ka Nasha’ from the film Asoka. Mouni’s dance moves mesmerized the audience and added some extra glam and oomph to the already fun episode. Apart from this, Mouni was also seen interacting with the housemates. In the process, she plays the game of first impressions with the contestants. The actress asked each of them about their first impression of all of their co-contestants. It will be interesting to see how these impressions change or become stronger in the upcoming days.

Apart from Mouni Roy, also graced the stage of Bigg Boss 15. The actor promoted his upcoming television quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’. As Ranveer will turn host for the show, he asked for hosting tips from Salman Khan who has been doing this for 12 years.

This season, Bigg Boss 15 has a special Jungle theme which makes it all the more interesting.

